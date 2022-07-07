How to Watch Omar Uresti at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Omar Uresti will compete July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky. In his last tournament he finished 67th in the John Deere Classic, shooting E at TPC Deere Run.
How to Watch Omar Uresti at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Uresti's Statistics
- Uresti has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Uresti has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Uresti did not make the cut when he last played the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
67
E
$14,910
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+11
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
E
$0
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
