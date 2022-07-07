How to Watch Omar Uresti at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 10, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Omar Uresti hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Omar Uresti will compete July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky. In his last tournament he finished 67th in the John Deere Classic, shooting E at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Omar Uresti at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club

Uresti's Statistics

Uresti has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Uresti has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Uresti did not make the cut when he last played the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 67 E $14,910 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +11 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC E $0 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship MC +3 $0

