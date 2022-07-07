How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Patrick Cantlay is in 39th position with a score of E.
How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Cantlay's Statistics
- Cantlay has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last nine rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 four times.
- Over his last nine rounds, Cantlay has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
3
-7
$708,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+11
$0
