Patrick Flavin enters play July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at TPC Deere Run following a 10th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in the most recent competition he appeared in.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Flavin's Statistics
- Flavin has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
- Flavin has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Flavin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
10
-14
$179,275
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+11
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
