Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Patrick Flavin hits a shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Flavin enters play July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at TPC Deere Run following a 10th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in the most recent competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Patrick Flavin at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Flavin's Statistics

Flavin has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.

Flavin has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Flavin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 10 -14 $179,275 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +11 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +1 $0

