When he hits the links July 7-10, Patrick Rodgers will try to build upon his last performance in the Genesis Scottish Open. In 2019, he shot -6 and placed 15th at TPC Deere Run.
How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Rodgers' Statistics
- Rodgers will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Rodgers has carded an under-par score in six straight rounds.
- Rodgers has finished below par nine times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 12 rounds.
- Rodgers has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 16-19
U.S. Open
31
+6
$100,331
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
18
-7
$123,975
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
