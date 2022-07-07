How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patton Kizzire will appear in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 after a 16th-place finish in Silvis, Illinois at the John Deere Classic.
How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Kizzire's Statistics
- Kizzire has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kizzire has finished below par six times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Kizzire has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
64
E
$18,011
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+8
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+12
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
