How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Paul Barjon shot -10 and finished 42nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Barbasol Championship.
How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Barjon's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Barjon has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Barjon has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- In his last appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Barjon finished 42nd on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
53
-3
$20,003
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
46
-1
$26,535
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+11
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
65
-11
$19,292
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)