How to Watch Rafael Cabrera Bello at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rafael Cabrera Bello plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Cabrera Bello shot -5 and finished 25th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open.

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Cabrera Bello's Statistics

Cabrera Bello has finished below par once and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Cabrera Bello has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 64 +5 $18,531 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +4 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +3 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 38 -6 $17,575

