How to Watch Richard Johnson at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Richard Johnson seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Barbasol Championship. He placed 58th at the par-72 Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Johnson's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Johnson has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Johnson has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- The last time Johnson competed at this course (2021), he finished 58th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+9
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+9
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
61
-1
$8,177
