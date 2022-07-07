How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Richy Werenski putt on the 2nd green during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Richy Werenski looks to show better in the 2022 Barbasol Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.

How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club

Werenski's Statistics

Werenski has finished below par once over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Werenski has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Werenski missed the cut when he last played the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +11 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +5 $0

