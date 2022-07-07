How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Richy Werenski looks to show better in the 2022 Barbasol Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.
How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Werenski's Statistics
- Werenski has finished below par once over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Werenski has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- Werenski missed the cut when he last played the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+11
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+5
$0
