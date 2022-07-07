How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Travelers Championship, Rickie Fowler struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC River Highlands. He's aiming for better results in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Fowler's Statistics
- Fowler has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Fowler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
64
+8
$25,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
21
E
$98,100
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)