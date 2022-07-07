How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ricky Barnes enters play July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at TPC Deere Run following a 69th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in the last tournament he played.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Barnes' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Barnes has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Barnes has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- The last time Barnes golfed this course (2021), he finished 62nd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
69
+1
$14,697
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
22
-9
$37,308
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
