How to Watch Rikard Karlberg at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 25, 2016; Springfield, NJ, USA; Rikard Karlberg during a practice round for the 2016 PGA Championship golf tournament at Baltusrol GC - Lower Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Rikard Karlberg is in 89th position, with a score of +3, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Rikard Karlberg at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Karlberg's Statistics

Karlberg has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last seven rounds.

Karlberg has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 15-18 The Open Championship MC +2 $0

