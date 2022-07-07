How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 30, 2017; Oakville, Ontario, CAN; Robert Garrigus reacts after sinking his putt on the eighteenth hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Garrigus looks to improve upon his 31st-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10.

How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Garrigus' Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Garrigus has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last six rounds, Garrigus has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

The last time Garrigus golfed this course (2021), he finished 31st.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +12 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 36 -6 $16,488

