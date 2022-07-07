How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Robert Garrigus looks to improve upon his 31st-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10.
How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Garrigus' Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Garrigus has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Garrigus has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- The last time Garrigus golfed this course (2021), he finished 31st.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+12
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
