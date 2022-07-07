How to Watch Robert MacIntyre at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Robert MacIntyre hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at Southern Hills Country Club following a 77th-place finish in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma his last time in competition.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
MacIntyre's Statistics
- MacIntyre will seek to qualify for the weekend for the seventh straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, MacIntyre has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, MacIntyre has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
77
+17
$23,800
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
23
+3
$138,000
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
15
-8
$189,000
August 12-15
Wyndham Championship
65
-1
$13,504
