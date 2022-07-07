How to Watch Robert Streb at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Robert Streb takes to the links in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom. He's trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.
How to Watch Robert Streb at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Streb's Statistics
- Streb has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Streb has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
35
-7
$43,243
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
