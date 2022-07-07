How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 25, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Roger Sloan putts on the eighth hole green during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Sloan looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after he took 31st shooting -13 in this tournament a year ago at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Sloan's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Sloan has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last five rounds, Sloan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Sloan last played at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021 and finished 31st in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +10 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0

