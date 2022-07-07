How to Watch Russell Knox at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Russell Knox plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition, Russell Knox missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. He'll be after better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

How to Watch Russell Knox at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Knox's Statistics

Knox has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Knox has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +13 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 35 +3 $47,925

