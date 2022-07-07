How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ryan Armour looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Armour's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Armour has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Armour has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
25
+1
$69,150
