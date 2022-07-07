How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2021; Ridgeland, South Carolina, USA; Ryan Brehm putts on the 18th green during the second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links July 7-10, Ryan Brehm will try to improve upon his last performance at the Barbasol Championship. In 2021, he shot -8 and finished 53rd at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Brehm's Statistics

Brehm has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last six rounds.

Over his last six rounds, Brehm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

The last time Brehm competed at this course (2021), he finished 53rd.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +12 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +6 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +9 $0

