How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links July 7-10, Ryan Brehm will try to improve upon his last performance at the Barbasol Championship. In 2021, he shot -8 and finished 53rd at TPC Deere Run.
How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
Brehm's Statistics
- Brehm has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last six rounds.
- Over his last six rounds, Brehm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- The last time Brehm competed at this course (2021), he finished 53rd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+12
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+6
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+9
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
