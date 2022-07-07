How to Watch Ryan Fox at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Ryan Fox plays his shot on the seventh tee during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

At the U.S. Open, Ryan Fox struggled, failing to make the cut at The Country Club of Brookline. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

How to Watch Ryan Fox at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Fox's Statistics

Fox has finished below par twice and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Fox has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 54 +7 $29,250 July 15-18 The Open Championship 67 +3 $26,900

Regional restrictions apply.