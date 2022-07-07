Skip to main content

How to Watch Ryan Fox at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Ryan Fox plays his shot on the seventh tee during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

At the U.S. Open, Ryan Fox struggled, failing to make the cut at The Country Club of Brookline. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

How to Watch Ryan Fox at the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Course: The Renaissance Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Fox's Statistics

  • Fox has finished below par twice and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Fox has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 16-19

U.S. Open

MC

+5

$0

May 19-22

PGA Championship

54

+7

$29,250

July 15-18

The Open Championship

67

+3

$26,900

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

