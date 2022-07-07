Skip to main content

How to Watch Ryan Moore at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Ryan Moore putts on the 17th green of the Pete Dye Stadium course during the second round of the American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

Ryan Moore putts on the 17th green of the Pete Dye Stadium course during the second round of the American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

Ryan Moore enters play July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at TPC Deere Run after a 24th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Ryan Moore at the Barbasol Championship

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Moore's Statistics

  • Moore has qualified for the weekend five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Moore has finished below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
  • Moore has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

24

-11

$57,865

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

35

-3

$39,730

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

70

+15

$24,600

February 10-13

Waste Management Phoenix Open

49

-3

$20,869

February 3- 6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

42

-6

$29,195

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Barbasol Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 14, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Andrew Novak plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Andrew Novak at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
February 8, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Bill Murray celebrates after his partner D.A. Points (not pictured) made a putt on the 14th hole during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

D.A. Points at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2019; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; JJ Henry putts on the 17th green during the first round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

J.J. Henry at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Feb 2, 2014; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Kevin Stadler reacts after missing his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kevin Stadler at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
May 25, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Ben Crane putts on the eighth green during the second round of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ben Crane at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2017; Hilton Head, SC, USA; Jason Bohn putts on the green of the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Bohn at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Nick Watney plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Nick Watney at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Nov 8, 2015; Jackson, MS, USA; Brian Davis Putts the ball on the first green during the fourth day of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson. Mandatory Credit: Spruce Derden-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brian Davis at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Matt Every hits his drive on the 15th tee box during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club &amp; Lodge. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Matt Every at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy