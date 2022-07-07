How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Palmer plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Palmer shot -2 and placed 49th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at The Renaissance Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open.

How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Palmer's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Palmer has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Palmer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +16 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 5 -23 $336,700

