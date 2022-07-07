How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ryan Palmer shot -2 and placed 49th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at The Renaissance Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open.
How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Palmer's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Palmer has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Palmer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+16
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
5
-23
$336,700
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
