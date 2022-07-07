How to Watch Sam Burns at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Sam Burns plays a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Burns looks to show better in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open than the last time he played in this event in 2019 when he failed to make the cut.

How to Watch Sam Burns at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Burns' Statistics

Burns has finished below par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Burns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 27 +5 $127,002 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 4 -14 $391,500 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 1 -9 $1,512,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship 20 +1 $191,250

Regional restrictions apply.