How to Watch Sam Ryder at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sam Ryder will compete July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky. In his last tournament he took 60th in the John Deere Classic, shooting -5 at TPC Deere Run.
How to Watch Sam Ryder at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Ryder's Statistics
- Ryder has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ryder has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Ryder last played this course in 2021, finishing third in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
60
-5
$15,904
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
35
-7
$43,243
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)