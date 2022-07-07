How to Watch Sam Ryder at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Sam Ryder of Atlantic Beach Florida lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Ryder will compete July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky. In his last tournament he took 60th in the John Deere Classic, shooting -5 at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Sam Ryder at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Ryder's Statistics

Ryder has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Ryder has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Ryder last played this course in 2021, finishing third in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 60 -5 $15,904 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 35 -7 $43,243 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.