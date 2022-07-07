How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Satoshi Kodaira looks for a better result in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after he finished 20th shooting -15 in this tournament a year ago at Keene Trace Golf Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Kodaira's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Kodaira has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Kodaira has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- In 2021, Kodaira's last time competing at Keene Trace Golf Club, he placed 20th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
