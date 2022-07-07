How to Watch Scott Brown at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the John Deere Classic, Scott Brown struggled, missing the cut at TPC Deere Run. He's aiming for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
How to Watch Scott Brown at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Brown's Statistics
- Brown has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Brown has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Brown didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he golfed Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+12
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)