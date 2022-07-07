How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sean O'Hair enters play in Nicholasville, Kentucky looking for better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after missing the cut in his last competition, the John Deere Classic
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
O'Hair's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, O'Hair has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, O'Hair has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- O'Hair did not play well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
50
-4
$9,195
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+10
$0
