How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 10, 2021; Ridgeland, South Carolina, USA; Sean O'Hair putts on the 10th green during the first round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Sean O'Hair enters play in Nicholasville, Kentucky looking for better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after missing the cut in his last competition, the John Deere Classic

How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club

O'Hair's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, O'Hair has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, O'Hair has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

O'Hair did not play well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 64 +5 $18,531 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 50 -4 $9,195 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +10 $0

