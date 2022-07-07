How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Seth Reeves posted a 66th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Barbasol Championship aiming for better results.
How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Reeves' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Reeves has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Reeves has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Reeves struggled, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2019
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
66
-1
$15,123
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+10
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
69
-10
$18,564
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)