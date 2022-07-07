How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

July 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Seth Reeves hits out of the sand on the 1st hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Seth Reeves posted a 66th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Barbasol Championship aiming for better results.

How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Reeves' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Reeves has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Reeves has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Reeves struggled, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2019

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 66 -1 $15,123 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +10 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 69 -10 $18,564 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0

