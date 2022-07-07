How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed third in this tournament a year ago, Si Woo Kim has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom July 7-10.
How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Kim's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Kim has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)