How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Stephan Jaeger ended the weekend at -10, good for a 30th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 trying for better results.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Jaeger's Statistics
- Jaeger has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Jaeger has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Jaeger has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
