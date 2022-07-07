How to Watch Stephen Stallings Jr. at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 17, 2021; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Stephen Stallings Jr. hits his tee shot on the seventeenth hole during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Stallings Jr. looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after he finished 75th shooting -1 in this tournament a year ago at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Stephen Stallings Jr. at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club

Stallings Jr.'s Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Stallings Jr. has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Stallings Jr. has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

The last time Stallings Jr. played this course (2021), he finished 75th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings January 20-23 The American Express 25 -12 $55,955 July 22-25 3M Open MC E $0 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship 75 -1 $6,790

Regional restrictions apply.