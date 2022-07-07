How to Watch Stephen Stallings Jr. at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Stephen Stallings Jr. looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after he finished 75th shooting -1 in this tournament a year ago at Keene Trace Golf Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Stallings Jr.'s Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Stallings Jr. has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Stallings Jr. has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- The last time Stallings Jr. played this course (2021), he finished 75th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
January 20-23
The American Express
25
-12
$55,955
July 22-25
3M Open
MC
E
$0
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
75
-1
$6,790

