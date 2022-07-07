How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Stewart Cink enters the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 after a 53rd-place finish in the Travelers Championship in his most recent competition.
How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Cink's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Cink has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Cink has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
53
-3
$20,003
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+8
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
