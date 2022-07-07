How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sung-Hoon Kang takes to the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He's aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.
How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Kang's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Kang has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+4
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
