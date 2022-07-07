How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 11, 2022; Scottsdale Arizona, USA; Sahith Theegala, Etienne Papineau and Kang Sung-hoon make their way ip the 18th fairway during Round 2 at the WM Phoenix Open. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-The Republic Pga Phoenix Open

Sung-Hoon Kang takes to the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He's aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Kang's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kang has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +4 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +7 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +7 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0

