How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Sung jae Im hits his drive on the 15th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Sung-Jae Im enters play in North Berwick, United Kingdom ranked No. 23 in the world, and is looking for better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after missing the cut in his last outing, the U.S. Open

How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Im's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Im has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Im has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 10 -4 $303,000 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 21 -8 $83,920 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 8 -1 $450,000

Regional restrictions apply.