How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sung-Jae Im enters play in North Berwick, United Kingdom ranked No. 23 in the world, and is looking for better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after missing the cut in his last outing, the U.S. Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Im's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Im has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Im has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
10
-4
$303,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
21
-8
$83,920
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
8
-1
$450,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
