How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Taylor Moore plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Taylor Moore finished the weekend at -11, good for a 24th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 looking for a better finish.

How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Barbasol Championship

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Moore's Statistics

  • Moore has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
  • Moore has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

24

-11

$57,865

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

56

-2

$19,007

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+8

$0

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

MC

+7

$0

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

32

-16

$50,808

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Barbasol Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
