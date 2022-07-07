How to Watch Thorbjorn Olesen at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Thorbjorn Olesen is in 89th position with a score of +3.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Olesen's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Olesen has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last seven rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last seven rounds, Olesen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
