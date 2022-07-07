How to Watch Thorbjorn Olesen at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 20, 2018; Carnoustie, SCT; Thorbjorn Olesen plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Carnoustie Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Steven Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Thorbjorn Olesen is in 89th position with a score of +3.

How to Watch Thorbjorn Olesen at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Olesen's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Olesen has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last seven rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last seven rounds, Olesen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +11 $0

