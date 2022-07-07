How to Watch Tom Hoge at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tom Hoge hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2019.
How to Watch Tom Hoge at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Hoge's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Hoge has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hoge has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+7
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
9
-1
$357,813
