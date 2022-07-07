How to Watch Tom Lewis at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tom Lewis shot -11 and finished 40th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Barbasol Championship.
How to Watch Tom Lewis at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Lewis' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lewis has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Lewis has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.
- The last time Lewis competed at this course (2021), he placed 40th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 12-15
Wyndham Championship
MC
+7
$0
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
54
-4
$8,155
July 22-25
3M Open
67
E
$13,794
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
40
-11
$14,875
July 8-11
John Deere Classic
55
-6
$14,446
