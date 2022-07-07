How to Watch Tom Lewis at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tom Lewis reacts after hitting his putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Lewis shot -11 and finished 40th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Barbasol Championship.

How to Watch Tom Lewis at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Lewis' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Lewis has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Lewis has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.

The last time Lewis competed at this course (2021), he placed 40th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 12-15 Wyndham Championship MC +7 $0 August 5- 8 Barracuda Championship 54 -4 $8,155 July 22-25 3M Open 67 E $13,794 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship 40 -11 $14,875 July 8-11 John Deere Classic 55 -6 $14,446

