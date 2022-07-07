How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tommy Fleetwood is in 89th position, with a score of +3, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Fleetwood's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Fleetwood has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Fleetwood has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
May 19-22
PGA Championship
5
-3
$530,417
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
