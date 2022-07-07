How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tommy Gainey enters play July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at TPC Deere Run after a 51st-place finish in the John Deere Classic in the last competition he played.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
Gainey's Statistics
- Gainey has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Gainey has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- The last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Gainey failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
