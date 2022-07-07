How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Trey Mullinax looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Mullinax's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Mullinax has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Mullinax has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club (2019).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
69
+6
$18,009
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+9
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
