Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Trey Mullinax putts on the ninth green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Mullinax looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Mullinax's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Mullinax has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Mullinax has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club (2019).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 69 +6 $18,009 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +9 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 32 -16 $50,808

