When he takes the course July 7-10, Troy Merritt will aim to build upon his last performance in the Genesis Scottish Open. In 2018, he shot E and placed 41st at TPC River Highlands.
How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Merritt's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Merritt has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Merritt has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
