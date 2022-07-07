How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tyler Duncan tries for better results in the 2022 Barbasol Championship having failed to make the cut at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021.
How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Duncan's Statistics
- Duncan has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Duncan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Duncan failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+6
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)