How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 14, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Tyler Duncan putts for eagle on the fifteenth hole during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Duncan tries for better results in the 2022 Barbasol Championship having failed to make the cut at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021.

How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Duncan's Statistics

Duncan has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Duncan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Duncan failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +6 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 59 -12 $20,202

