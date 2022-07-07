How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Tyrrell Hatton is in 15th position with a score of -2.
How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Hatton's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Hatton has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hatton has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
56
+13
$38,511
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+8
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
37
+4
$41,850
