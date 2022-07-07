How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Vaughn Taylor will appear in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 after a 30th-place finish in Silvis, Illinois at the John Deere Classic.
How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Taylor's Statistics
- Taylor will look to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Taylor has finished below par nine times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Taylor has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- The last time Taylor played this course (2021), he placed 42nd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
48
E
$22,568
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
73
-9
$17,927
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
