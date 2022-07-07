How to Watch Victor Perez at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Victor Perez plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament, Victor Perez missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. He'll be after a better result July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

How to Watch Victor Perez at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Perez's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Perez has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Perez has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +3 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 55 -3 $8,658 August 5- 8 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 61 +7 $37,500 July 15-18 The Open Championship MC +2 $0

