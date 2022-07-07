Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Viktor Hovland plays his shot from the 17th fairway during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Viktor Hovland looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the U.S. Open at The Country Club of Brookline when he tees off in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom ranked No. 8 in the world.

How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Hovland's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Hovland has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hovland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 51 +5 $29,760 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 21 -2 $98,700 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 27 +4 $111,000

