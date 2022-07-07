How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links July 7-10, Vincent Whaley will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Barbasol Championship. In 2021, he shot -14 and placed 26th at TPC Deere Run.
How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Live Stream on fuboTV
Whaley's Statistics
- Whaley has carded five straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in five straight.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Whaley has finished below par eight times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Whaley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- Whaley last played at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021 and placed 26th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
