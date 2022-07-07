How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 2, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Vincent Whaley watches his drive on hole 2 during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links July 7-10, Vincent Whaley will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Barbasol Championship. In 2021, he shot -14 and placed 26th at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Whaley's Statistics

Whaley has carded five straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in five straight.

Over his last 10 rounds, Whaley has finished below par eight times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Whaley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Whaley last played at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021 and placed 26th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445

