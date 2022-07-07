How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Will Zalatoris is in 51st position with a score of +1.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Zalatoris' Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Zalatoris has finished below par six times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last nine rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 four times.
- Over his last nine rounds, Zalatoris has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
2
-5
$1,557,687
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5
-6
$411,600
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
2
-5
$1,620,000
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
