How to Watch William McGirt at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
William McGirt placed 12th in the Barbasol Championship in 2018, shooting a -17 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
McGirt's Statistics
- McGirt has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- McGirt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- In his last appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2018, McGirt finished 12th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
